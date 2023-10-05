Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau in his 23-man squad for this month's two friendly internationals.

Downs' consistently in-form Mudau has often been surprisingly overlooked by Broos in previous squads.

Orlando Pirates left-back Paseko Mako was a first-time call-up to the national team as Broos announced his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.

“Mako has been on the list for a long time,” Broos said. “We have a goal of [a pool of] 45 players so in each position we should have four players. So Mako has already been with us [looked at] for a long time.”

Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas; another Sundowns right-back or winger, Thapelo Morena; and Pirates left-back Innocent Maela are unavailable injured.