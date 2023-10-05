The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.
Council spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN).
“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, west of Doornkop, and Soweto,” she said.
The CGS encouraged the public to record their experiences using the available questionnaire.
Gauteng Weather posted on the social media app X about reports of a tremor in Johannesburg South on Wednesday evening.
“Breaking: multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and West Rand around 21.25pm.” it said.
Several earthquakes have been reported in Gauteng in the past few months.
In July, CGS confirmed a minor earthquake in the south of Johannesburg which registered a magnitude of about 2.2.
TimesLIVE
Council for Geoscience confirms 2.5 magnitude tremor in parts of Joburg
Image: 123RF/enterfobay
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.
Council spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN).
“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, west of Doornkop, and Soweto,” she said.
The CGS encouraged the public to record their experiences using the available questionnaire.
Gauteng Weather posted on the social media app X about reports of a tremor in Johannesburg South on Wednesday evening.
“Breaking: multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and West Rand around 21.25pm.” it said.
Several earthquakes have been reported in Gauteng in the past few months.
In July, CGS confirmed a minor earthquake in the south of Johannesburg which registered a magnitude of about 2.2.
TimesLIVE
More than 600 killed in earthquake in Morocco: state TV
Earth tremor felt in parts of Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos