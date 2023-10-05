×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Council for Geoscience confirms 2.5 magnitude tremor in parts of Joburg

05 October 2023 - 10:03
The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake measuring about 2.5 occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South. Stock image
The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake measuring about 2.5 occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South. Stock image
Image: 123RF/enterfobay

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed an earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.

Council spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the quake registered a magnitude of about 2.5 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). 

“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, west of Doornkop, and Soweto,” she said.

The CGS encouraged the public to record their experiences using the available questionnaire.

Gauteng Weather posted on the social media app X about reports of a tremor in Johannesburg South on Wednesday evening.

“Breaking: multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and West Rand around 21.25pm.” it said.

Several earthquakes have been reported in Gauteng in the past few months.

In July, CGS confirmed a minor earthquake in the south of Johannesburg which registered a magnitude of about 2.2.

 TimesLIVE

More than 600 killed in earthquake in Morocco: state TV

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 632 people, destroying buildings and sending residents ...
News
3 weeks ago

Earth tremor felt in parts of Johannesburg

An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze