WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa launches Border Management Authority
President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially launch the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo.
The town is home to one of South Africa's busiest borders: Beitbridge. The legal establishment of the BMA means that South Africa has an integrated border management platform, with a single command and control.