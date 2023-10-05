×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa launches Border Management Authority

By Mahlogonolo Magadla - 05 October 2023 - 10:27

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially launch the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo.

The town is home to one of South Africa's busiest borders: Beitbridge. The legal establishment of the BMA means that South Africa has an integrated border management platform, with a single command and control.

 

