Slain lawyer’s family relief as suspect arrested
Alleged killer linked to mayor’s murder
13 September 2022 - 07:13
The family of a lawyer who was gunned down outside his house is hopeful to get justice for his murder after a suspect was arrested almost nine months after the incident.
Tshianeo Munyai, 30, made his appearance before the Malamulele magistrates’ court in Limpopo yesterday. ..
