The Black Lawyers Association says the killing of magistrate Mamello Thamae is barbaric.
Thamae who was also an acting judge was found in the boot of her husband’s vehicle in Lesotho.
Her husband, 40, has been arrested.
“It is actions like these that continue to undermine the interventions of our law to stop gender-based violence,” said the association’s Free State chairperson Sekonyela Moeketsi.
“It is sad that whilst the BLA-Judicial Service committee was finalising its pool of those who are ready when required to act as Judges, a day before her passing we were already concerned about the shortage of women in the pool. It is even more saddening that she was part of the few women we had in that list. This barbaric act of her killing has robbed us of all the efforts of transformation.”
Moeketsi applauded the SA and Lesotho police for working together.
“We are confident that once all the legal processes have been concluded to bring the culprit to South Africa, our courts will ensure that the wheels of justice turn faster to enable the bereft family to have peace and justice,” said Moeketsi.
She said Thamae provided training on behalf of the SA Judicial Education Institute and the association's legal education and research.
Moeketsi said the BLA through the judicial service committee and legal education and research will ensure that we continue to monitor and maximise the number of women in the judiciary as well as in the legal fraternity.
“This is our tribute to Thamae, may the spirit of Mamello Thamae rest in peace and rise in glory,” said Moeketsi.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
BLA condemns killing of magistrate Thamae as barbaric
BLA condems killing of magistrate Thamae as barbaric
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The Black Lawyers Association says the killing of magistrate Mamello Thamae is barbaric.
Thamae who was also an acting judge was found in the boot of her husband’s vehicle in Lesotho.
Her husband, 40, has been arrested.
“It is actions like these that continue to undermine the interventions of our law to stop gender-based violence,” said the association’s Free State chairperson Sekonyela Moeketsi.
“It is sad that whilst the BLA-Judicial Service committee was finalising its pool of those who are ready when required to act as Judges, a day before her passing we were already concerned about the shortage of women in the pool. It is even more saddening that she was part of the few women we had in that list. This barbaric act of her killing has robbed us of all the efforts of transformation.”
Moeketsi applauded the SA and Lesotho police for working together.
“We are confident that once all the legal processes have been concluded to bring the culprit to South Africa, our courts will ensure that the wheels of justice turn faster to enable the bereft family to have peace and justice,” said Moeketsi.
She said Thamae provided training on behalf of the SA Judicial Education Institute and the association's legal education and research.
Moeketsi said the BLA through the judicial service committee and legal education and research will ensure that we continue to monitor and maximise the number of women in the judiciary as well as in the legal fraternity.
“This is our tribute to Thamae, may the spirit of Mamello Thamae rest in peace and rise in glory,” said Moeketsi.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
Cape Town activist lawyer Ayanda Gladile gunned down in Khayelitsha
Law Society calls on police to arrest Nkosi's killers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos