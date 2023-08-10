×

South Africa

Advocate Pete Mihalik’s killers handed life sentences

10 August 2023 - 16:06
Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik was killed as he dropped his children off at school. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Three men who killed prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik have been sentenced to life behind bars.

Judge Noluthando Nziweni sentenced Sizwe Biyela, 31, Nkosinathi Khumalo, 28, and Vuyile Maliti, 40, in the high court in Cape Town on Thursday. Biyela and Khumalo were arrested shortly after Mihalik was shot dead in Green Point while dropping his children at school on October 29 2018.

Maliti, the “fixer”, handed himself to the police later. Shortly after Mihalik’s death, the Sunday Times reported the shooting was arranged by a convicted prisoner from his jail cell at the behest of two alleged Cape Town mafia bosses.

The prisoner contacted Maliti, who hired Biyela and Khumalo from KwaZulu-Natal.

Nziweni handed each of them a life sentence for murder, 10 years for attempted murder — in relation to Mihalik’s children who were in the car with him when he was shot — and seven years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile welcomed the sentence.

TimesLIVE

