Phakathi not schizophrenic - psychologist

A police senior psychologist has told the court that the behaviour of serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi was not in line with that of a person with a mental disorder.
Col Kirsten Clark from the investigative psychology section of the police was responding to evidence given by clinical psychologist for the defence Dr Lynette Roux earlier this week, which suggested that Phakathi had psychological disorders.
Clark took the stand at the Pretoria High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate in Ekurhuleni yesterday where Phakathi, 39, is being sentenced on 90 counts of rape, three counts of compelling a child to witness a sexual act, 43 counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault and four of theft. He was found guilty in November last year. His raping spree dates back to 2012, with victims as young as nine years old.
Clark who studied Roux’s clinical report said Phakathi’s behaviour was not consistent with someone suffering from schizophrenia.
“Symptoms of schizophrenia start showing up in your mid-teens and should be evident by your late teens and early 20s with symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions. Someone with these symptoms would have been to hospital and been on medication. It would be very unusual for someone to be diagnosed with schizophrenia in their late 20s or early 30s.”
Clark said Phakathi seemed to have been able to function well in society with understanding of his actions and was able to hold down a job and even have a family.
“He is fearful of being arrested, he was aware that what he was doing was wrong and he was aware that there would be consequences. That shows that there was an appreciation of the wrongfulness of his actions. Mr Phakathi was able to give a good comprehensive history, which is not indicative of someone suffering from a mental disorder,” said Clark.
“I noticed there were no collateral sources listed in the report and there was no information provided in his history either than the accused himself. There is nothing from his mother, girlfriend, employer, medical report or any information about his behaviour and admissions to hospital. This is important given there was a possibility of schizophrenia raised. His executive functioning, his decision making, his ability to be logical and coherent appeared to be intact. He was able to function in the world. He was able to have a long-term relationship and be a father to his children for many years,” explained Clark.
Phakathi’s lawyer advocate Letau Kgokane did not cross examine Clark yesterday, saying he needed time to consult on Clark’s evidence and take further instructions.
“I’m not ready to commence with cross examination. The defence requests that the matter stands down for an opportunity to consult, so I can prepare for the cross examination, and to also consult with Dr Roux on this evidence,” he said.
