Ekurhuleni serial rapist judgment reserved for next week after pleading guilty

Phakathi was initially facing 203 charges but National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state dropped 55 charges against him, taking the count of his charges to 148.
Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.
Gruesome details emerged when Kgobane read the guilty plea.
Kgobane told the court how his client conceded to approaching his victims in the street and threatening them with a knife, luring them to a nearby bush where he would force them to undress before raping them. He would then flee the scene.
In other instances, Phakathi would go to his victims’ homes under the false pretence of looking for menial work, only to pull out a gun and threaten them. Once inside the house, he would take them to the bedroom and rape them.
While his guilty plea was being read, Phakathi was sitting in the accused dock with his head facing down most of the time, with his head and hands resting on his crutches.
Phakathi terrorised women within the Ekurhuleni metro for nine years. He was arrested at Barcelona section in Etwatwa in March last year. His alleged rape spree dates back to 2012, with victims aged between 12 and 20 years, in the east of Benoni, including Daveyton, Putfontein and Crystal Park.
Phakathi’s cousin Joel Msiza, 62, was present in court when the guilty plea was read.
Msiza said he is happy that Phakathi pleaded guilty.
“The court should give him life [imprisonment]. What he did is terrible and unforgivable,’’ said Msiza.
Nini Mdluli from the Community Safety Gender-based Violence Brigade said Phakathi has shown no remorse for the crimes he committed.
“No punishment will bring back the dignity of the children he raped. Most of his victims were children. How could he harm innocent children? He has ruined their futures,’’ said Mdluli.
After he pleaded guilty, Makolomakwe granted permission to members of the media to film and show Phakathi’s face.
Prior to this, the media were only allowed to take pictures of his back.
Phakathi from Daveyton on the East Rand, has been in a prison hospital since his arrest in March last year. He was shot in the leg as he fled from the police officers who had come to arrest him. The leg has since been amputated.
Phakathi has been kept at a prison hospital at Modderbee Correctional Services Centre.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Ekurhuleni serial rapist judgment reserved for next week after pleading guilty
Phakathi faces 148 charges of rape, sexual assault and others
Image: Antonio Muchave
Judgment in a trial of Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi, 32, has been reserved for next week after his guilty plea statement was read in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Acting judge Lesego Makolomakwe said she will deliver her judgment on Tuesday, November 8.
Phakathi’s lawyer Adv Letau Kgobane read his guilty plea statement after this client pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday.
He is facing 148 charges – including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Phakathi was initially facing 203 charges but National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state dropped 55 charges against him, taking the count of his charges to 148.
Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.
Gruesome details emerged when Kgobane read the guilty plea.
Kgobane told the court how his client conceded to approaching his victims in the street and threatening them with a knife, luring them to a nearby bush where he would force them to undress before raping them. He would then flee the scene.
In other instances, Phakathi would go to his victims’ homes under the false pretence of looking for menial work, only to pull out a gun and threaten them. Once inside the house, he would take them to the bedroom and rape them.
While his guilty plea was being read, Phakathi was sitting in the accused dock with his head facing down most of the time, with his head and hands resting on his crutches.
Phakathi terrorised women within the Ekurhuleni metro for nine years. He was arrested at Barcelona section in Etwatwa in March last year. His alleged rape spree dates back to 2012, with victims aged between 12 and 20 years, in the east of Benoni, including Daveyton, Putfontein and Crystal Park.
Phakathi’s cousin Joel Msiza, 62, was present in court when the guilty plea was read.
Msiza said he is happy that Phakathi pleaded guilty.
“The court should give him life [imprisonment]. What he did is terrible and unforgivable,’’ said Msiza.
Nini Mdluli from the Community Safety Gender-based Violence Brigade said Phakathi has shown no remorse for the crimes he committed.
“No punishment will bring back the dignity of the children he raped. Most of his victims were children. How could he harm innocent children? He has ruined their futures,’’ said Mdluli.
After he pleaded guilty, Makolomakwe granted permission to members of the media to film and show Phakathi’s face.
Prior to this, the media were only allowed to take pictures of his back.
Phakathi from Daveyton on the East Rand, has been in a prison hospital since his arrest in March last year. He was shot in the leg as he fled from the police officers who had come to arrest him. The leg has since been amputated.
Phakathi has been kept at a prison hospital at Modderbee Correctional Services Centre.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Serial rape accused battles to avoid media snapper
'Ekurhuleni serial rapist' pleads guilty to all charges
Ekurhuleni 'serial rapist' trial postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos