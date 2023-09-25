Investigating officer shot dead in Westbury

A police officer was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Sunday evening.

Warrant Officer Dalmain Morris was investigating a murder when he was shot by suspects driving a white Renault Clio.

Brig Athlenda Mathe said he was attached to the police's Anti-Gang Unit.

Nhlanhla Sizani, described as a government policing adviser, said on X the shooting took place at approximately 6.40pm when Morris was standing outside a property with a witness.

"More shots were fired, hitting a witness that was interviewed and a bystander. Both sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital."

Extra police resources were deployed to the gang-ridden area earlier this month after a spate of killings.

