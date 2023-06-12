In a widely shared WhatsApp message, protesters committed to a peaceful protest to the doors of many local businesses, asking that they prioritise employing young coloured people.
“As the masses come we deploy teams of people/delegations to go to businesses to serve them with strongly worded letters pertaining to our coloured people, especially our youth, not being employed and given opportunities from 99% of them and yet we are living the closest, and we are their economic lifelines. We have received names of businesses from people on the chat groups and clinics,” reads the message.
They said letters would also be delivered at Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals.
“At midday, we will all be assembling at the Sophiatown police station to hand over our memorandum to the Gauteng government.
“The contents of letters and the memorandum will be read out to everyone on the morning of the march at the assembly point, which will include timelines and demanding their responses.
“A strong message from the organisers to those who will be taking part is that no violence will be allowed, and there will also be no burning of tyres, stoning of cars or damaging any property.”
Traffic chaos as Westbury residents protest for jobs
Image: Facebook: Yolandi Wepener
Traffic is heavily congested in areas in and around Westbury, Westdene and Sophiatown in Johannesburg due to protest action.
Several roads in Westbury and parts of Westdene have been blockaded by angry Westbury residents who demand young people from the area be employed by local businesses and government.
Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed parts of Perth Road in Westbury and Westdene have been blocked off to traffic.
“Officers have been dispatched to the area and the JMPD is attempting to ascertain the reason for the protest,” Fihla said.
He said the situation is calm but advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
