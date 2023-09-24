Slain ward councillor's family was planning to raise money to pay for security

“He was relying on hired cars in the aftermath of all of these episodes,” said the family member.
On Friday, municipal manager Sanele Mngwengwe issued a statement condemning allegations that the municipality had failed to provide security for Shandu.
“The municipality categorically denies those utterances. After the shooting incident on August 20th, an urgent special full council was convened by the speaker,” said Mngwengwe.
He said they resolved to provide security for Shandu while awaiting a risk assessment from the SA Police Service.
Two bodyguards were assigned to him.
The family of slain uMkhambathini municipality ward councillor Mzwandile “Nganono” Shandu who was gunned down in uMlazi on Wednesday had been making plans to raise money for his security.
This is according to a family member who spoke to TimesLIVE but asked that their name not be published.
“The first attack happened two years ago which claimed the life of a man who was fixing the ceiling board at his [Shandu's] Mid Illovo home. That was reported and the police know about it,” said the family member.
On another occasion, Shandu was attacked in uMlazi.
Shandu's car was extensively damaged from bullets fired at the vehicle.
Shandu however refused to take up the offer, saying he did not have transport for the bodyguards.
“While the service provider was in the process of informing the municipality and arranging the handover of bodyguards, unfortunately councillor Shandu was gunned down,” said Mngwengwe.
He said the municipality remained resolute about protecting council members.
Shandu, who leaves behind his wife and seven children, will be buried on Monday.
