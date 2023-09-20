×

South Africa

Fire at Sars building in Joburg CBD contained with no injuries reported

By TimesLIVE - 20 September 2023 - 16:32
Firefighters contained a fire at a building on the corner of Frederick and Rissik streets in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon. Stock photo.
The fire at a building housing Sars officials in the Johannesburg CBD was contained on Wednesday afternoon. 

The city's emergency management services said two fire engines were at the building on the corner of Frederick and Rissik streets.

“The fire has been contained to the basement level, which is used for storage. The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time,” it said.

The latest fire in the central business district comes after city administration workers had to move out of their offices in Braamfontein because of faulty transformers and a fire at the weekend.

There was another fire at an evidently hijacked building known as Delvers Close in the CBD last week. There were no fatalities. 

On August 31, at least 73 people were killed when flames engulfed a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets, also in Marshalltown.

TimesLIVE 

