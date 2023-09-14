×

South Africa

Trevor Noah rejects reports of being paid R33m, explains the deal

14 September 2023 - 10:23
Joy Mphande Journalist
Trevor Noah sheds light on tourism advertisement campaign.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has rejected claims South African Tourism (SAT) will cough up R33m to promote South Africa in a five-minute advert. 

The comedian, who is in Mzansi for his “Trevor Noah live in South Africa” tour, said he was approached privately to create a campaign.

Trevor took the job because of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on South African tourism. He did not disclose how much he was paid, but confirmed he offered a discount.

“I'm not doing anything with SA Tourism. I'm dealing with a private body of hotels, Airbnbs. I helped Swiss Tourism, so I was like, how can I not help my own country?” he said during an interview on 702.

“South Africans are so traumatised from corruption on every corner and every topic we touch that everyone thinks everything is connected to corruption somewhere somehow, even something that has nothing to do with the government. It is not R33m, it's not even close to R33m.”

After speculation about the superstar being paid a hefty fee for the advert by SA tourism, the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) also stated the campaign had nothing to do with public funds. 

“The money is for an international media buy. Trevor Noah is not getting R33m. He, in fact, offered us a discount on his normal rate,” the CEO of the TBCSA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said.

