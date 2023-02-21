Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship: SA Tourism’s acting CFO quits

South African Tourism’s (SAT) acting CFO Johan van der Walt has resigned.

His resignation was confirmed to TimesLIVE by SAT board chairperson Thozamile Botha on Tuesday.

Botha said Van der Walt resigned last Thursday.

“We sent him a letter for him to state reasons why he should not be suspended. Instead of responding to say why he should not be suspended, he resigned,” said Botha.

He said Van der Walt stated reasons for his resignation and “they are all related to the issue we are talking about and how he got involved”.

Van der Walt was served with a notice asking him why he should not be suspended after preliminary investigations suggested he did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing a sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.