×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspect nabbed for holding EMS crew in shack during robbery in Tshwane

By TimesLIVE - 14 September 2023 - 11:51
The shack in the field between Nellmapius area and Mavuso informal settlement near Mamelodi where two Gauteng EMS crew members were tied up.
The shack in the field between Nellmapius area and Mavuso informal settlement near Mamelodi where two Gauteng EMS crew members were tied up.
Image: Gauteng health department

A suspect linked to the hijacking and robbery of an ambulance crew in Tshwane in July has been apprehended, the Gauteng health department said on Thursday.

He is due to make a first court appearance on Thursday.

This comes after a spate of attacks on paramedics and ambulance workers in Mamelodi and Atteridgeville, with the department hoping more arrests can be made.

“We welcome this positive development and hope that it will lead to other arrests as this suspect was not working alone,” Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The department said the arrested suspect is linked to the July 22 hijacking of an ambulance in Nellmapius, Mamelodi, during which EMS personnel were held up at gunpoint. They were robbed of their personal and work belongings, tied up and held in a shack before the robbers stole their bank cards to raid their bank accounts.

“The following day another crew was hijacked and robbed of their belongings and working tools at Brazzaville in Atteridgeville.

“In recent times, healthcare workers have found themselves under attack when doing their work in communities leading to an outcry and a call for the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in bringing perpetrators to book.”

TimesLIVE

‘Residents, stand against this before our people die with no paramedics to help’: Mamelodi leader on attack

“If we fail to rise up and fight against criminals attacking paramedics, we might see our people dying in our homes with no one to help,” says ...
News
1 month ago

Calls for protection of paramedics intensify

At least 24 cases of violent attacks on Gauteng’s emergency workers have been recorded in the province in the past two years including hijackings, ...
News
9 months ago

Ambulance stripped of engine, gearbox and tyres in Mpumalanga

The value of the vehicle parts stolen from the ambulance is estimated at R300,000.
News
1 year ago

Paramedic traumatised but unhurt after being shot in Cape Town

A paramedic has escaped death twice thanks to wearing a bulletproof vest when he was first stabbed in the back and later hit by a stray bullet while ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] This nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case