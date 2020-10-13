Paramedics held up at gunpoint, one slapped across face, in yet another attack

Three Cape Town ambulance staff members are receiving trauma counselling and have been booked off work after they were robbed at gunpoint while on their way to pick up patients in Khayelitsha.

The trio, a male and two women, was driving to Khayelitsha community health centre at around 11am on Monday when three assailants flagged the ambulance down in Mew Way Road and held them up with a gun.

Spokesperson for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Deanna Bessick said two of the assailants flanked the vehicle from both the passenger and driver's sides while one stood in front of the vehicle with a gun pointed at the staff and “began to threaten the officials”.

“The suspects demanded that the officials hand them their wallets and cellphones. The male official, who was the driver of the vehicle, began to plead for his wallet after the officials handed it over to the suspects. He begged the suspects to take the cash from his wallet and leave his wallet and identification document behind,” she said.

The ambulance driver had just withdrawn the cash moments before the incident.