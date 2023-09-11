ANC goes to ConCourt over cadre policy
The DA has dismissed as “frivolous” the ANC’s decision to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal against a lower-court ruling on its controversial cadre deployment policy, which has been blamed as one of the foundations of corruption and inefficiency in the government and state-owned enterprises.
This after the Supreme Court of Appeal last week dismissed the governing party’s attempts to appeal two rulings by the high court in Johannesburg forcing the ANC to hand over records of its cadre deployment committee since January 1 2013, when President Cyril Ramaphosa became chair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.