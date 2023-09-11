×

South Africa

Bay high on province’s murder list

Policing district had increase of 17.8% in cases, figures for first quarter of 2023/2024 show

By Andisa Bonani - 11 September 2023 - 06:57

Nelson Mandela Bay is home to four of the five deadliest policing areas in the province for the first quarter of 2023/2024.

While the Eastern Cape showed an overall decrease of 5.1% in murder cases compared with last year over the same period, only two districts showed an increase in the category — the Nelson Mandela Bay district (17.8%) and the Joe Gqabi district (26.2%) in the  Barkly East area...

