South Africa

Lawyer bust for allegedly attempting to bribe prosecutor to suppress client's case

08 September 2023 - 16:35
The Hawks have arrested a Cape Town lawyer for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Cape Town lawyer swapped his spot in court for the dock after the Hawks arrested him for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case.

Phuti Given Mothemane, 35, appeared in the regional court in Bellville on Friday after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Mothemane’s case dates to September 2022.

Mothemane allegedly approached “a member of the National Prosecuting Authority and offered R50,000 to file representations in favour of his client or make the state's case disappear”.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and executed by the serious corruption investigation team, hence the arrest,” said Vukubi.

Mothemane was released on R5,000 bail. He will be back in court on October 9.

TimesLIVE

