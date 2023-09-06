The Zimbabwean nationals were identified as Khulekani Sibanda, 42, Frank Moyo, 43, Alexander Myambi, 24, Malvin Simbarashe Machingautu, 37 and, Juliet Mugabe, 27.
The deceased suspects from Gauteng are Mandakayise Ngcobo, 49, Nicholus Siyabonga Mkhunya, 44, Magangane Mandlenkosi, 35, David Lehlohonolo Tshuto, 41, Dipholo Ramaisa, 36 and Christopher Thabo Thipe, 54.
Those from Limpopo are Collins Disego Moagi, 45, Moses Mokwi Ntshetseng, 41, Japhta Hope Makhuvhu, 46 and Whitney Tshilidzi Maluleke.
Maluleke said the 16th suspect is Bernard Lazarus Ndlovu, 39 from Middelburg, Mpumalanga.
“The process of identifying the deceased will continue on Wednesday,” he said.
After the raid 11 firearms, ammunition, magazines, explosives, detonators, boosters, lead cords and raw explosives were found.
Five vehicles were also found, three of which were reported stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
Hawks identify 16 of the 19 Limpopo CIT gang members killed in shoot-out
Five were Zimbabwean nationals, including one of the women
Image: Twitter/@AtlhendaM
The Hawks have identified 16 of the 19 people killed in the recent Limpopo cash-in-transit (CIT) gang shoot-out.
Guns were blazing at a luxury home in Makhado on Friday when the Hawks raided the property to clamp down on a suspected armed CIT gang who were planning to commit a robbery.
As the suspects were about to leave the house to execute their mission, they started shooting at the Hawks members.
The Hawks returned fire and for 90 minutes a shoot-out ensued, killing 18 gang members. The 19th body was discovered on Saturday when the Hawks combed the scene.
So far 15 of the 19 have been identified. Five of the identified dead are Zimbabwean nationals and the rest came from Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, said Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke.
Limpopo CIT kingpin unknown as 19 dead suspects have the answers
The Zimbabwean nationals were identified as Khulekani Sibanda, 42, Frank Moyo, 43, Alexander Myambi, 24, Malvin Simbarashe Machingautu, 37 and, Juliet Mugabe, 27.
The deceased suspects from Gauteng are Mandakayise Ngcobo, 49, Nicholus Siyabonga Mkhunya, 44, Magangane Mandlenkosi, 35, David Lehlohonolo Tshuto, 41, Dipholo Ramaisa, 36 and Christopher Thabo Thipe, 54.
Those from Limpopo are Collins Disego Moagi, 45, Moses Mokwi Ntshetseng, 41, Japhta Hope Makhuvhu, 46 and Whitney Tshilidzi Maluleke.
Maluleke said the 16th suspect is Bernard Lazarus Ndlovu, 39 from Middelburg, Mpumalanga.
“The process of identifying the deceased will continue on Wednesday,” he said.
After the raid 11 firearms, ammunition, magazines, explosives, detonators, boosters, lead cords and raw explosives were found.
Five vehicles were also found, three of which were reported stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
Limpopo CIT kingpin unknown as 19 dead suspects have the answers
While police were exchanging fire with the suspects, another police team went to a safe house in Thohoyandou where five suspects were arrested.
“The suspects are believed to be part of those who were killed in Makhado. One suspected stolen vehicle and another vehicle with ambulance branding were found at the address in Thohoyandou and they were also seized.”
Ramabele Peta, 47, Vusmuzi Ramabekae, 51, Sillo Mposi, 48. Asanda Maqhawu, 33 and Charity Makhwedzana, 34, appeared before the Vuwani magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The five are facing charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit crime, theft and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. The case was postponed to October 3 for further investigation.
Maluleke said the kingpin behind the syndicate is unknown but Hawks head Lt-General Godfrey Lebeya said on Monday it is possible he is one of the deceased.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos