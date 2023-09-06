In statement, Mahumapelo said: “Greetings to our beloved fans, supporters, and to those who’ve been eagerly waiting for our downfall with a bowl of popcorn in hand. We regret to inform you that you might need to stock up on more popcorn because Ambitiouz Entertainment is going nowhere. In fact, we are getting started.”
Ambitiouz Entertainment boss dismisses claims it’s shutting down
Ambitiouz Entertainment has refuted claims that it is shutting down its doors.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, founder and CEO of the recording company, Kgosi Mahumapelo reiterated that Ambitiouz Entertainment is “going nowhere”.
The businessman was responding to social media posts that Ambitiouz has shut down due to financial woes. According to social media users, the record label has allegedly been going through a financial crisis leading to their offices in Rosebank being closed for the past four months.
The reports further stated that the situation was exacerbated by artists who have been leaving the label.
In statement, Mahumapelo said: “Greetings to our beloved fans, supporters, and to those who’ve been eagerly waiting for our downfall with a bowl of popcorn in hand. We regret to inform you that you might need to stock up on more popcorn because Ambitiouz Entertainment is going nowhere. In fact, we are getting started.”
“It has come to our attention that there are whispers and rumours of our imminent closure. For those who are not our biggest fans, we have some bad news. This Friday, we are about to drop an announcement that will not just shake the industry but revolutionise it. In conclusion, to our haters, we refer to you to section 5 of the Euphonic Act of 2016,” he said.
