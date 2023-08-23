Two people have died and four others injured following a fire from a gas explosion at Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.
Two people killed as gas explodes at special needs school
Injured four rushed to hospital with burn wounds
Image: 123RF/kzwwsko
Two people have died and four others injured following a fire from a gas explosion at Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.
According to City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Thabo Mabaso, the incident was reported around 10am on Wednesday.
“The department responded to the fire incident resulting from a gas explosion at the school on Maunde Street in Atteridgeville and firefighters arrived on the scene to find a collapsed structure of container classrooms that was on fire,” said Mabaso.
He said that they were informed that one person was still trapped in the burning containers.
“A badly burnt and charred body of a male person was discovered during firefighting operations. A second body of which the gender could not be determined was later discovered as operations continued.”
He said four other people were transported to Kalafong Hospital before the arrival of the emergency department.
“It is alleged that the four injured and two deceased are employees of a contractor that was to do repair works on two container classrooms.”
He said that the fire was subsequently extinguished and the scene was handed over to police for further investigating circumstance that might have led to the explosion and fire.
