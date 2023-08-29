Kenny Kunene 'unapologetic' for 'misogynistic; toast at official event

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Kunene said the video was taken out of context. He accused DA Johannesburg chief whip Leah Knott of posting the video to “mislead the public”.
He said the event was to honour women working in the transport industry and the alcohol, including French champagne and Hennessy brandy, was bought with his money.
“I told the team I wanted to host a Women's Day celebration and invite women who fix potholes and resurface our roads, drivers of Metrobus and technicians. I wanted women who were doing what was considered a man's job. I wanted to host them the same way politicians host each other,” said Kunene.
“I used the Metrobus academy centre as the venue and the city only paid for the food. I bought additional soft drinks and French champagne. All 55 tables had champagne, Moët to be specific, at my cost. I even bought Hennessy and whiskey for them.
“I paid for the entertainment and got couches so those who are tired of sitting at the round tables can relax. I declared these things before the event started. I am unapologetic for celebrating the people who are not celebrated.”
Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has clapped back at criticisms of him leading a toast with expensive French champagne and making “misogynistic” comments at a party hosted by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).
In the video circulated widely on social media, Kunene can be seen leading a toast before jokingly taking a jab at people who correct those who mispronounced champagne brand Moët & Chandon.
“This toast goes to all you women who are beautiful women for the contribution you have done to mankind; caring [for] babies, delivering doctors, teachers [and] sushi kings,” he said.
The video sparked a debate online, with scores, including the DA, saying the says were “misogynistic”.
The DA said the Patriotic Alliance (PA) turned the JRA into a “feeding trough for excess and political vulgarity”.
The party said it will submit a request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to determine how much taxpayer money was wasted on the PA’s champagne party.
“What we see in this video is the essence of the PA — a party that is nothing but an extension of ANC misrule and vulgarity presiding over the collapse of Johannesburg,” said DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.
“This disgusting behaviour vindicates the DA’s principled commitment to not partnering with the PA under any circumstances. The DA offers an alternative to the ANC. The PA is an alternative version of the ANC. The people of Johannesburg deserve better than this.
“That is why the DA will introduce a motion to dissolve the city council as soon as it becomes legally possible on November 2. We demand fresh elections be held in Johannesburg within 90 days so residents of our country’s biggest city can vote out small parties like the PA that have sold out to the ANC while causing instability and suffering.”
