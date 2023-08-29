×

South Africa

Another year's delay in 'state capture' Estina trial

29 August 2023 - 13:39
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Former cabinet minister Mosebenzi Zwane at a previous court appearance.
Image: Alaister Russell

The R280m Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case, in which former minister Mosebenzi Zwane is implicated, has been postponed to August next year for trial.

The trial period is set from August 5 until September 13 2024 in the Bloemfontein high court.

Zwane, who is out on R10,000 bail, appeared in the Bloemfontein regional court on Tuesday alongside Peter Thabethe, Seipati Dhlamini, Takisi Masiteng, Kamal Vasram, former Sahara Computers employee Ugeshni Govender and director of Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Ronica Ragavan.

It was revealed that the state has already provided disclosure to the legal representatives of the accused in one of the most-anticipated state capture cases.

In September last year, Zwane indicated he intended on pleading not guilty and said he would clear his name.

TimesLIVE

