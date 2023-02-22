A state witness in the R24.9m Nulane Investments fraud and corruption case has testified that “significant changes” were made to a feasibility study he compiled.
Charles Church, a former employee of Deloitte Consulting who is testifying virtually from Lagos, Nigeria, drafted the feasibility study that gave rise to the R280m Estina dairy farm project.
Church told the court of “significant changes” to projections he made on the project, with capital expenditure, turnover and net profit doubled, compared to the report he compiled for Nulane.
He said the fixed capital was revised from R250m to R500m, turnover doubled from R40m to R80m while net profit was changed from R8m to R16m.
Employment opportunities went from 400 to 600 in the documents that ended up with the Free State department of rural development.
'Significant changes were made to Estina feasibility study report I drafted' — state witness in Nulane trial
Charles Church, who drafted the feasibility study that gave rise to the controversial R280m Estina dairy project, is testifying virtually from Lagos
Image: Isaac Mahlangu
A state witness in the R24.9m Nulane Investments fraud and corruption case has testified that “significant changes” were made to a feasibility study he compiled.
Charles Church, a former employee of Deloitte Consulting who is testifying virtually from Lagos, Nigeria, drafted the feasibility study that gave rise to the R280m Estina dairy farm project.
Church told the court of “significant changes” to projections he made on the project, with capital expenditure, turnover and net profit doubled, compared to the report he compiled for Nulane.
He said the fixed capital was revised from R250m to R500m, turnover doubled from R40m to R80m while net profit was changed from R8m to R16m.
Employment opportunities went from 400 to 600 in the documents that ended up with the Free State department of rural development.
Church also testified that another significant change was to recommendations in the feasibility study, including one about a site visit to Paras, a company in India, and the agreement reached in relation to them embarking on a dairy project in the Free State.
Paras was selected to partner the Free State government on the project, where money was allegedly siphoned off by companies linked to the Gupta family.
Deloitte Consulting was hired by Nulane Investments to conduct a feasibility study at a cost of R1.5m after Nulane won a R24.9m tender.
Church is being cross-examined by defence lawyers.
TimesLIVE
Investigating officer in Nulane trial accused of tricking witness into standing for the state
‘You kept eyes shut to anything that didn’t speak to your goal’, Nulane investigator told
Ex-Hawks officer grilled on 'failure to follow due process' in Nulane matter
Documents found for investigators in Nulane case: Witness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos