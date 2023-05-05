Human negligence contributes to wildfires

Although weather conditions may cause wildfires in SA, it is believed that most of the fires are due to human negligence, mostly caused by electrical faults or carelessness.
Last week an inferno blazed through two different parts of Alexandra township, Johannesburg, leaving close to 30 people without their belongings.
Speaking to Sowetan, affected resident, Hazel Baloyi from 16th Avenue said she woke up around 3am after a headache disturbed her sleep.
“I switched off the TV because I thought that the sound from it was causing the headache but then I heard someone shouting and saying it was burning inside our shack upstairs,” she says.
Although Baloyi says she suspects that a relative’s former lover started the fire to spite them, she says she cannot confirm what exactly could have started the fire that left them with nothing but the clothes they were wearing when their houses were destroyed.
When asked whether she knew how to stop the fire once it happened, Baloyi said the only thing she knew about fire safety was the things she was taught in high school and that she could remember.
“There was not much we could do when the fire happened because we did not have fire extinguishers and we tried using water to stop the flames before it could spread to the other side. We also poured water onto the side that hadn’t caught fire,” she says.
And as we head into the winter season, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says that more fires are likely to occur since people will be using things such as candles, paraffin, electric blankets and gas to keep warm and to have light during load shedding.
“When it comes to using candles, we always encourage people to use a jar filled with sand before inserting the candle. This is safe because the candle will die out in the sand and a glass jar will give out more light,” he explained.
Dos and Don’ts about winter candles and fire safety
Do:
- Keep candles away from children.
- Store candles, matches and lighters away from the reach of children.
- Extinguish the flame of a candle when you go to sleep or when you leave the house.
- Develop and practise a home escape plan with your family.
- Keep curtains, bedding and clothing far away from sources of heat such as stoves, candles and heaters.
- Check your pipes, gas bottles and appliances regularly. Make sure they are not leaking, rusted or damaged.
- Keep the gas bottle at least 30cm away from the appliance.
Don’ts
- Never go to bed or out if a candle or paraffin lamp is still burning.
- Never test for leaks with an open flame – the gas could explode.
- Try not to store lots of paper, plastic or cardboard boxes because they burn easily.
- Avoid carrying a lit candle.
- Candles should not be used to light stoves.
- Avoid illegal connections.
- Never use a big pot on a small stove. A big pot on a small stove can easily fall over and start a fire.
How one manages burns properly is vital, says SA Burn Society
Burn survivor wants to change trajectory of how beauty is perceived
