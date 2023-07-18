A child is still missing after a devastating fire ripped through the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban on Sunday, killing one person and leaving more than 2,000 homeless.
On Monday, some victims of the fire told Sowetan sister publication TimesLIVE they would have to “camp out” in the area until they find material to rebuild their homes as there isn't enough accommodation.
The fire started in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed 1,101 homes, leaving 1,710 adults and 647 children without a roof over their heads.
Vuyani Nkala, 25, from the Eastern Cape is the only confirmed fatality, with four other people hospitalised and a child still missing.
Unconfirmed reports state the fire started after a fight between two men. One set a shack belonging to the other on fire in the central part of the settlement and it spread.
NGOs, including Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross, have been working with eThekwini municipality to assist with the provision of hot meals, mattresses, blankets, baby hampers and mobile toilets.
Vumile Shelembe said he had to sleep outdoors for the first time in his life.
“What we need most is building material so we can rebuild and try to pick up the pieces of our lives because we lost everything,” he said.
“Children should be returning to school tomorrow [today], but they don’t have school uniforms or clothes to change. We have too many problems to deal with, but shelter is the most important.”
Ward 25 councillor Themba Mkhize appealed for more assistance, saying the high number of victims means the help they’ve received has not been enough to cover everyone.
Picking up the pieces after Kennedy Road informal settlement fire
One dead, child missing and over 1,000 homes razed
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Residents have started cleaning up and building temporary shacks using corrugated iron salvaged after the fire. They will use these shelters until they get proper building material, while those who could afford it bought material and started rebuilding.
– TimesLIVE
