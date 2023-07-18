×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Picking up the pieces after Kennedy Road informal settlement fire

One dead, child missing and over 1,000 homes razed

By Lwazi Hlangu - 18 July 2023 - 06:25
Remains at the Kennedy Road informal settlement after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, leaving more than 2,000 people homeless.
Remains at the Kennedy Road informal settlement after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, leaving more than 2,000 people homeless.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

A child is still missing after a devastating fire ripped through the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban on Sunday, killing one person and leaving more than 2,000 homeless.

On Monday, some victims of the fire told Sowetan sister publication TimesLIVE they would have to “camp out” in the area until they find material to rebuild their homes as there isn't enough accommodation.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed 1,101 homes, leaving 1,710 adults and 647 children without a roof over their heads.

Vuyani Nkala, 25, from the Eastern Cape is the only confirmed fatality, with four other people hospitalised and a child still missing.

Unconfirmed reports state the fire started after a fight between two men. One set a shack belonging to the other on fire in the central part of the settlement and it spread.

NGOs, including Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross, have been working with eThekwini municipality to assist with the provision of hot meals, mattresses, blankets, baby hampers and mobile toilets.

Vumile Shelembe said he had to sleep outdoors for the first time in his life.

“What we need most is building material so we can rebuild and try to pick up the pieces of our lives because we lost everything,” he said.

“Children should be returning to school tomorrow [today], but they don’t have school uniforms or clothes to change. We have too many problems to deal with, but shelter is the most important.”

Ward 25 councillor Themba Mkhize appealed for more assistance, saying the high number of victims means the help they’ve received has not been enough to cover everyone.

Residents of the Kennedy Road informal settlement prepare to sleep out in the open as they don't have a place to stay.
Residents of the Kennedy Road informal settlement prepare to sleep out in the open as they don't have a place to stay.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Residents of Kennedy Road informal settlement attempt to rebuild their homes.
Residents of Kennedy Road informal settlement attempt to rebuild their homes.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Residents have started cleaning up and building temporary shacks using corrugated iron salvaged after the fire. They will use these shelters until they get proper building material, while those who could afford it bought material and started rebuilding.

TimesLIVE

Joburg faces delay for essential new fire trucks

Six months after the City of Joburg launched the start of the manufacturing of much-needed fire trucks, it has now abandoned its contractor and is ...
News
1 month ago

Two dead, 10 shacks destroyed in Joburg informal settlement fire

More than 10 shacks were gutted and two people burnt beyond recognition in a fire that swept through the Zandspruit informal settlement, west of ...
News
1 month ago

Man killed in Alex shack fire

The department of public safety in Johannesburg has urged residents to exercise caution when using heating appliances.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.