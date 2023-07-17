×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bridge to be temporarily closed for maintenance

17 July 2023 - 22:15
Nelson Mandela Bridge will be closed for three days between 9am and 3pm.
Nelson Mandela Bridge will be closed for three days between 9am and 3pm.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein will be closed for maintenance for three days from Tuesday to Thursday.  

The Johannesburg Roads Agency will close the bridge from 9am to 3pm on the three days.  

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The bridge will be accessible to pedestrians only during this period and it will be closed to vehicle traffic at the Bertha Street, Ntemi Piliso Street and Carr Street intersections,” he said. 

Metro police officers will help regulate traffic in the area.  

“Motorists are urged to be patient for the duration of the closure and to use the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and the Biccard Street Bridge as alternative routes,” he added.  

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.