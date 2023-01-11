He said the old galvanised pipe was severely eroded and became too small to support the 14m-wide dual carriageway, a central barrier and single sidewalk, as well as water-flow capacity.
Work on collapsed Roodepoort bridge to start this quarter
The estimated R15m rehabilitation cost could change after geotechnical studies to verify soil conditions
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Rehabilitation work on the Kilburn Street bridge in Discovery, Roodepoort, is scheduled to start in the first quarter of this year. The structure collapsed last month during heavy flooding across Johannesburg.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said on Wednesday it had prioritised the repairs at an estimated cost of R15m due to previously identified severe embankment erosion, the collapse of an ageing corrugated storm water culvert pipe and compromised road layers.
December's flooding led to total collapse of the culvert, a section of the road being closed and traffic diverted.
Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and other roads to avoid
“An initial design has been completed, which includes a new, precast box culvert large enough to carry higher-capacity loading and maximum water levels,” said acting JRA CEO Louis Nel.
He said the old galvanised pipe was severely eroded and became too small to support the 14m-wide dual carriageway, a central barrier and single sidewalk, as well as water-flow capacity.
The JRA said a contractor would be appointed through emergency regulations.
In addition, as this bridge culvert fell within an environmentally sensitive area, the JRA said it had applied for an emergency application and extension from the department of agriculture, rural development and environment as ordinarily these applications could take up to 24 months to approve.
“We envisage a review of the initial design once reconstruction commences and geotechnical studies have been undertaken to verify the soil conditions.
“This may impact the initial projected R15m reconstruction cost,” Nel said.
