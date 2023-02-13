Power outages, accidents also responsible for some damage to traffic lights
Vandalism and theft costs JRA R65m on repairs
The City of Johannesburg has spent more than R65m in the past four years to fix traffic lights that are broken or malfunctioning due to theft, vandalism and car crashes.
Acting CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) Louis Nel said: " Over the past 4 years, 531 of Johannesburg’s 2,028 signalised traffic intersections have been vandalised by criminals using angle grinders to cut down the traffic signal poles at a replacement cost of R28.1m...
