South Africa

EFF protests at school that kicked out dreadlocked teen

‘School’s code of conduct is unfair towards African pupils’

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 16 August 2023 - 14:32
EFF members protesting outside Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand following the suspension of a teenage girl because of her natural dreadlocks.
Image: Antonio Muchave

There was no schooling at Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand, Johannesburg, where the EFF is protesting after a pupil was kicked out for having dreadlocks.

A 13-year-old girl was dragged out and barred from the school for wearing dreadlocks on Monday.

The incident was caught on video, which has since caused outrage on social media.

“Good morning parents, we expect disruptions at the school today. Please keep your children at home,” wrote principal Tanya Booysen in the school’s WhatsApp group, on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to Sowetan, one of the protest leaders Thabiso Telokoa, who is the chairperson of the EFF in Midrand, said the incident was an act of racism because the school’s code of conduct was unfair towards African pupils.

“The rules that they have applied affect the black learners. There are hardly any white people who have dreadlocks, so the school is intentionally targeting black children. Secondly, we saw a video where a man who does not even work at the school manhandle a black woman and a black child who is only 13-years old, that is clear racism,” he said.

The school, which the department of education has confirmed is not registered, has deployed private security to prohibit the protesters from entering the premises.

Phillip Makwala, EFF Gauteng deputy chairperson said the intention of the protest was to engage with the school’s principal on the policy and enquire about the illegal operation of the school.

“The main issue is to get this school closed because it operates illegally because it is hiding and has been practising this evil under the guise of being a Christian school. There is no Christianity here, just evil and racism.”

magadlam@sowetan.co.za

