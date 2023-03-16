In the video, scores of youngsters can be seen standing outside the school, with hairstyles ranging from long braids to cornrows merged with fibre.
One can be heard saying: “We were not here on Friday. Some of us didn't know what was happening on Friday,” suggesting this was when it was announced that braids would no longer be permitted.
“So today [Friday] when we arrived, the male teachers made us stand outside and said, 'Ma'am Ramarumo said today we are not entering the school — you unplait your hair or you go home.' Some of them unplaited their hair and got in. We said we will stand [outside] because we have the right to education,” the girl said.
The pupils said the school's code of conduct doesn't stipulate that such hairstyles are not allowed. They also complained that nothing was said about the boys' trendy haircuts.
Thembisa pupils not barred from school due to hairstyles: department
Image: Gallo Images
The Gauteng department of education has refuted claims that female pupils at Thembisa's Zitikeni Secondary School were barred from attending class because of their braided hairstyles.
This follows a video on social media of pupils, believed to be from the school, complaining about not being allowed on the premises.
In the video, scores of youngsters can be seen standing outside the school, with hairstyles ranging from long braids to cornrows merged with fibre.
One can be heard saying: “We were not here on Friday. Some of us didn't know what was happening on Friday,” suggesting this was when it was announced that braids would no longer be permitted.
“So today [Friday] when we arrived, the male teachers made us stand outside and said, 'Ma'am Ramarumo said today we are not entering the school — you unplait your hair or you go home.' Some of them unplaited their hair and got in. We said we will stand [outside] because we have the right to education,” the girl said.
The pupils said the school's code of conduct doesn't stipulate that such hairstyles are not allowed. They also complained that nothing was said about the boys' trendy haircuts.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said information at its disposal revealed the pupils were warned several times against having long braids, which is against the school's code.
“When they showed up on Monday at the school with long braids, they were requested to stand outside the gate while letters to their parents were being prepared by the school,” he said.
The girls were later allowed into the school and their parents invited to a meeting to discuss the pupils' actions, Mabona added. At the meeting, parents agreed they should have hairstyles that aligned with the code of conduct.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos