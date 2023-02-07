“We want the child to be a child, and the time for a child to be a lady is coming. For now, we want the child not to be distracted. We are appealing that as of Monday February 6 all the children be children,” reads the letter.
Principal retracts letter telling pupils to cut their hair
KZN education orders retraction after complaint by Shembe church
Image: Supplied
A KwaZulu-Natal school principal has been forced to withdraw a letter telling pupils who are members of the Nazareth Baptist Church to cut their hair.
The letter dated February 3 was issued by the principal of Esizibeni Sivananda Vaswani Comprehensive High School in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.
The principal gave an ultimatum to pupils with Afro hair to cut it before returning to school on Monday. It is alleged pupils were not allowed into the school on Monday.
In the letter, written in Zulu, the principal who signed as Mr MS Gumbi, said: “There is a thorny issue among our children and they need us. That is why we are asking that all the learners cut their hair, even though those who are members of the Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) church must shorten their hair.
Image: Supplied
“We want the child to be a child, and the time for a child to be a lady is coming. For now, we want the child not to be distracted. We are appealing that as of Monday February 6 all the children be children,” reads the letter.
This has since raised concern as the issue of religion in school remains a thorny one.
The church has since written to the school and the school’s governing body, demanding answers. The church said this was a violation of pupils’ constitutional rights.
“We have perused your aforesaid letter and noted that it lacks context and substantial basis leading to your issue directives that learners shall cut their hair. Further, your directives are in direct contravention of the learners,” the church said.
The church said pupils had constitutional rights to education and freedom of religion, belief and opinion, and the principal had failed to comply with the SA Schools Act by barring them from school for failing to cut their hair.
Provincial education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the principal was asked to withdraw the letter and that all pupils are at school. – TimesLIVE
