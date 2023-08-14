×

South Africa

Outa threatens legal action over property rate hikes

Organisation wants the city to reduce the re-evaluation as it is ‘not in line with property value’

14 August 2023 - 07:39

There is a pushback from the City of Joburg residents over the recent increases in property rates.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has threatened legal action against the city should it fail to decrease the property rates hikes it implemented in July...

