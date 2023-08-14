Outa threatens legal action over property rate hikes
Organisation wants the city to reduce the re-evaluation as it is ‘not in line with property value’
There is a pushback from the City of Joburg residents over the recent increases in property rates.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has threatened legal action against the city should it fail to decrease the property rates hikes it implemented in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.