Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng has withdrawn the national state of disaster on electricity.
Nkadimeng said the declaration was a necessary response to the impact of critical levels of rolling blackouts on the economy and vulnerable sectors such as health and small businesses.
“Following the declaration of the state of disaster in February, the government adopted wide-ranging regulations which set out the responsibilities of the different organs of the state to mitigate the impact of severe load shedding, prevent the escalation of electricity supply constraints, and avert a national emergency.
“These regulations and the underlying actions were put in place in support of the Energy Action Plan. This was to support an effective and integrated response across all spheres of government.
“The state of disaster enabled the government to enhance interventions by the national energy crisis committee in terms of the Energy Action Plan,” Nkadimeng said.
Outa and trade union Solidarity had launched legal challenges against the government
National state of disaster on electricity withdrawn
Image: Supplied
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng has withdrawn the national state of disaster on electricity.
Nkadimeng said the declaration was a necessary response to the impact of critical levels of rolling blackouts on the economy and vulnerable sectors such as health and small businesses.
“Following the declaration of the state of disaster in February, the government adopted wide-ranging regulations which set out the responsibilities of the different organs of the state to mitigate the impact of severe load shedding, prevent the escalation of electricity supply constraints, and avert a national emergency.
“These regulations and the underlying actions were put in place in support of the Energy Action Plan. This was to support an effective and integrated response across all spheres of government.
“The state of disaster enabled the government to enhance interventions by the national energy crisis committee in terms of the Energy Action Plan,” Nkadimeng said.
Energy state of emergency to be lifted on Wednesday
On Wednesday, minister of finance Enoch Godongwana withdrew the exemption granted to power utility Eskom from disclosing its irregular expenditure.
Nkadimeng said the government would, through the energy crisis committee, continue to engage, cooperate and coordinate its actions to reduce and eradicate blackouts using existing legislation and contingency arrangements.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) executive director Av Stefanie Fick said the withdrawal was a huge win for civil society.
Outa and trade union Solidarity had launched legal challenges against the government compelling it to review its decision.
Government promises transparency and no corruption with energy national state of disaster
“We are delighted. Civil society showed that we have a voice and our voices matter,” Fick said.
A letter sent by the state attorney to Outa read: "We are instructed that the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, in consultation with the relevant cabinet members, has decided to terminate the state of disaster in accordance with section 27(5)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 57 of 2002 and to repeal the State of Disaster Regulations promulgated in Government Gazette No.48145, GNR 3089 on 27 February 2023.
“We are further instructed that the head of the national disaster management centre has decided to revoke the classification of the impact of the severe electricity supply constraint as a national disaster.”
Nkadimeng and minister of electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa are expected to address the media on Wednesday.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos