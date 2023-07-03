The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has expressed deep concern following a crash that claimed the lives of 15 people in the Eastern Cape.
The accident between a minibus taxi and a heavy-duty truck occurred along the N9 in Middelburg at about 11pm on Sunday.
According to the Eastern Cape transport department, all the passengers and driver of the minibus taxi died in the collision.
“From what we have learnt through communication by the provincial department transport, the driver of a heavy-duty truck unfortunately lost control after the vehicle hit a stray animal, leading to the unfortunate accident,” said Santaco national spokesperson, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala.
The minibus was travelling to the Western Cape from Eastern Cape, while the truck was travelling from Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.
Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said preliminary investigations revealed that a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control.
“As the driver was trying it regain control, its trailer gave in and fell over, right at the moment a fully-loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving [in] the opposite direction.
“The trailer crushed the taxi, killing everybody inside it,” said Binqose.
The victims include nine women, four men , along with a two-year-old child and a two-month-old baby.
Phala conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.
“While we appreciate the uncertainties of the road through our Hlokomela project, we earnestly urge all drivers to always be alert and rest when fatigued on the road.”
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
Truck lost control after hitting a stray animal
Santaco decries horror taxi crash that claimed 15 lives
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has expressed deep concern following a crash that claimed the lives of 15 people in the Eastern Cape.
The accident between a minibus taxi and a heavy-duty truck occurred along the N9 in Middelburg at about 11pm on Sunday.
According to the Eastern Cape transport department, all the passengers and driver of the minibus taxi died in the collision.
“From what we have learnt through communication by the provincial department transport, the driver of a heavy-duty truck unfortunately lost control after the vehicle hit a stray animal, leading to the unfortunate accident,” said Santaco national spokesperson, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala.
The minibus was travelling to the Western Cape from Eastern Cape, while the truck was travelling from Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.
Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said preliminary investigations revealed that a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control.
“As the driver was trying it regain control, its trailer gave in and fell over, right at the moment a fully-loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving [in] the opposite direction.
“The trailer crushed the taxi, killing everybody inside it,” said Binqose.
The victims include nine women, four men , along with a two-year-old child and a two-month-old baby.
Phala conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.
“While we appreciate the uncertainties of the road through our Hlokomela project, we earnestly urge all drivers to always be alert and rest when fatigued on the road.”
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
Joburg, taxi bosses sign deal to settle disputes in the industry
Santaco weighs in after attempted hit on Tongaat taxi boss
A handshake between cops and Malema concludes EFF's national shutdown march
Count us out of mass protest –Santaco tells EFF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos