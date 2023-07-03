×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Truck lost control after hitting a stray animal

Santaco decries horror taxi crash that claimed 15 lives

By Koena Mashale - 03 July 2023 - 14:11
Santaco concerned over Eastern Cape accident. File photo.
Santaco concerned over Eastern Cape accident. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has expressed deep concern following a crash that claimed the lives of 15 people in the Eastern Cape. 

The accident between a minibus taxi and a heavy-duty truck occurred along the N9 in Middelburg at about 11pm on Sunday. 

According to the Eastern Cape transport department, all the passengers and driver of the minibus taxi died in the collision.  

“From what we have learnt through communication by the provincial department transport, the driver of a heavy-duty truck unfortunately lost control after the vehicle hit a stray animal, leading to the unfortunate accident,” said Santaco national spokesperson, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala. 

The minibus was travelling to the Western Cape from Eastern Cape, while the truck was travelling from Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said preliminary investigations revealed that a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control.

“As the driver was trying it regain control, its trailer gave in and fell over, right at the moment a fully-loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving [in] the opposite direction.

“The trailer crushed the taxi, killing everybody inside it,” said Binqose.

The victims include nine women, four men , along with a two-year-old child and a two-month-old baby.

Phala conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased. 

“While we appreciate the uncertainties of the road through our Hlokomela project, we earnestly urge all drivers to always be alert and rest when fatigued on the road.”

mashalek@sowetan.co.za

Joburg, taxi bosses sign deal to settle disputes in the industry

The City of Joburg and the taxi industry have signed an agreement to guide associations on how to settle their disputes.
News
2 months ago

Santaco weighs in after attempted hit on Tongaat taxi boss

Santaco suspects people who were removed from a northern KwaZulu-Natal taxi association were behind the attempted assassination of a taxi boss in ...
News
3 months ago

A handshake between cops and Malema concludes EFF's national shutdown march

The EFF's national shutdown on Monday ended in handshakes outside the Mahlamba Ndlopfu presidential residence in Pretoria as EFF leader Julius Malema ...
News
3 months ago

Count us out of mass protest –Santaco tells EFF

SA’s biggest taxi association, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), has issued a stern warning to the EFF not to disrupt its operations on Monday ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media