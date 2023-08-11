KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Organising sold-out rallies no ticket to run a country

Dr Pedro Mzileni’s assertion (Sowetan, July 31 2023), “EFF’s 10th year rally displays a maturing party ready to govern” is akin to treason. The phrase “ready to govern” has been used before by characters who used similar “sold -out” rallies to ingratiate themselves to the populace but when the mandate was given to them they proved disastrous to the country and the people.



For your columnist to believe people are ready to govern simply because they have been able to organise a well-attended rally is most bizarre, especially that all have seen the ANC organise such rallies, not once but many times and have not proven that they were ever “ready to govern” in the past 30 years...