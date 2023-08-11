"Football and science part of who I am" - Former footballer Koleka Makanda
Women didn’t earn much from soccer, says Makanda
Former footballer and scientist Koleka Makanda wants to teach people about the importance of water preservation. Makanda, 38, believes education on water is not only important to this generation but also to future generations.
“If we don’t play the part now, we are all going to suffer in the future because water is life and we cannot live without it. Many people take water for granted and in some communities it’s so easy for people to just dump waste in rivers and dams without thinking of the effects that it has down the line,” said Makanda. ..
