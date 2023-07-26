×

Eskom takes away load-shedding keys from Ekurhuleni

City says it will ask for some critical substations not to experience power cuts

26 July 2023 - 10:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eskom will load-shed City of Ekurhuleni customers in all substations previously handed over to the municipality to manage. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Effective from Tuesday, Eskom is directly load-shedding City of Ekurhuleni customers in all the substations previously handed over to the municipality to manage.

This was because the municipality failed to comply by not adhering to the NRS 048-9:2019 code of practice, which requires electricity distributor licence holders to reduce load during a declaration of a system emergency, Eskom said on Wednesday.

“The decision to take over load-shedding in Ekurhuleni follows monitoring and analysis conducted by Eskom which indicate the CoE is not reducing the load as per NRS 048-9:2019. Eskom has on numerous occasions engaged the municipality regarding its failure to load-shed its customers,” Eskom said. 

The power utility said noncompliance by the municipality put further strain on the already constrained national grid.

“Failure to implement load-shedding by municipalities affects the integrity and stability of the grid, which may lead to higher stages of load-shedding.”

The city said it will engage with Eskom not to shed some of its critical substations in areas with a high concentration of large industries because this would impact the economy of the region and threaten jobs.

“We are an economic hub and we are therefore looking forward to positive engagements with the power utility, bearing in mind the valuable contribution of industry to the economy,” said metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini. 

Dlamini said the city will propose load curtailment during negotiations with Eskom.

Load curtailment is load reduction obtained from customers who can reduce demand on instruction. This also means  in the event of an emergency declaration, industrial customers must be able to reduce their load by a certain percentage. 

There won't be loadshedding by next year's elections – Mantashe

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has told a gathering of black business leaders that he was confident that loadshedding will soon ...
3 weeks ago

Theft and vandalism of infrastructure at disastrous levels, says Eskom

Concerning damage to its network is leading to prolonged outages and putting lives at risk, Eskom said on Thursday.
5 months ago

Ending loadshedding South Africa's 'most immediate' challenge: Ramaphosa

Interventions to stop loadshedding will take a while to have an effect and power cuts will be with us for some time, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa ...
5 months ago

