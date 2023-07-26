×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Duo sentenced for killing pregnant woman as they eyed her job

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 26 July 2023 - 10:24
The charred remains of Hlengiwe Ndaba were discovered in a car. She was eight months pregnant. Stock picture.
The charred remains of Hlengiwe Ndaba were discovered in a car. She was eight months pregnant. Stock picture.
Image: 123RF

Two men convicted of killing 34-year-old Hlengiwe Ndaba, whose body was discovered burnt beyond recognition inside her vehicle on July 22 2020 have been sentenced 25 years behind bars by the Ladysmith magistrate's court.

Nokubonga Fortunate Dubazane, 40, and Mqapheli Emerald Miya, 49, join their co-accused Nkosingiphile Morris Ngubane, 39, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on October 22 2020.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Ndaba's body was found in a forest in Emmaus, Winterton. She was pregnant.

During the investigation it was revealed that Dubazane worked with the deceased and on the day of the incident she had brought her lunch which was laced with poison

“When the deceased became weak she was taken to Miya's house where she was strangled to death. Her body was then moved to the forest where she was set alight,” said Ngcobo.

It was also discovered that Dubazane had been eyeing Ndaba's job since she was almost due to go on maternity leave. She thought  that if she killed Ndaba she would be permanently employed. 

Mom gets five-year term for poisoning toddler after assault by child's father

A young mother's dire living circumstances were thrown into sharp relief during her sentencing for the murder of her 18-month daughter.
News
1 week ago

KZN boy who witnessed mother's fatal assault helps put her killer behind bars for life

A 10-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy who witnessed his pregnant mother being assaulted and set alight has helped put her murderer behind bars for life.
News
4 months ago

KZN man who raped daughter since she was five gets three life terms

Police in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the hefty sentence handed to a 49-year-old man who repeatedly raped his daughter since 2005, when she was five.
News
7 months ago

Shoba sentenced to life behind bars for Tshegofatso Pule's murder

Ntuthuko Shoba, the mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder, has been sentenced to life behind bars.
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...