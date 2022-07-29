×

South Africa

Shoba sentenced to life behind bars for Tshegofatso Pule's murder

29 July 2022 - 14:17
Convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Ntuthuko Shoba, the mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder, has been sentenced to life behind bars.

In sentencing Shoba, judge Stuart Wilson said there was no justifiable factor that would allow him to deviate from giving Shoba the maximum prescribed sentencing.

He said the fact that Muzikayise Malephane, the man who received a 20-year sentence for the actual killing of Pule received leniency from the court, did not mean that Shoba could be entitled to the same.

“Mr Malephane confessed to his part in Miss Pule’s death. Despite initially and unwisely seeking to mislead the police… in the end he provided information and evidence which assisted the police in apprehending Mr Shoba and successfully prosecuting him.

“I am persuaded that Mr Shoba’s role as the prime mover in the planning and commissioning of the offence distinguishes the situation from that of Malephane,” Wilson said.

He added that Shoba had clearly made up his mind to kill Pule and her baby in pursuit of a new relationship he had.

“If Mr Malephane had not accepted the contract on Pule’s life, the facts of this case strongly suggest that Mr Shoba would have carried on looking for a way to kill Miss Pule, with or without Malephane’s help.

“While Mr Malephane and Shoba killed Miss Pule, their roles in perpetrating the murder and their conduct after it was carried out are quite different. Mr Shoba was the driving force behind the scheme and has done nothing since Miss Pule’ murder to merit the kind of leniency that Mr Malephane received,” said Wilson.

As Wilson completed his sentencing, there was drama in court as civil society and political parties clapped hands and shouted “hamba sathane” while members of Pule’s family broke down in tears.

Outside court, supporters of Pule, continued to sing in jubilation after two years of waiting for justice.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was killed in June 2020 after going missing. Her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Shoba’s friend, Malephane, confessed to the crime and implicated Shoba as the mastermind, saying Shoba had wanted Pule killed because he was afraid his fiancée would find out about his affair with her. 

Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder and is serving a 20-year sentence.

