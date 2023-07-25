Johannes Seshoka laid with hands on his bleeding stomach on the same spot where one of his neighbours was shot and killed during a service delivery protest last year.
Seshoka was part of a group who had gone to commemorate Sello Seroba’s killing when he was also shot near the entrance of the Marikana informal settlement.
According to Angie Maboko, who is Seshoka’s sister, the incident has left his wife in distress.
“He is currently in ICU and the hospital called us to come today [Monday] to seek permission to do an operation as the bullet is stuck in his stomach,” said Maboko.
On Saturday, community members gathered just outside their settlement to commemorate the passing of Seroba when a man opened fire on them..
“We all got out of our homes in the morning, some of us holding candles going to the place where Sello was shot last year during the protest. We were doing this because the family was doing an unveiling ceremony and this was our way of being there for them,” Maboko said.
Seroba died during a protest action when police fired rubber bullets at the crowd.
The community had gathered on the side of Dann Road. “We all surrounded the area where he was shot, and candles were lit and we were praying, when all of a sudden someone said there’s a man with a gun,” recalled Maboko.
“We all turned and there he was standing in his yard, with a small gun in one hand and a big one on the other. At first he pointed the small gun at us before pointing it to the sky, shooting, and that’s when everyone started running.
Later, it was discovered that Seshoka had been shot.
Police spokesperson Capt Neldah Sekgobela confirmed that police responded to a complaint of a shooting at the Marikana informal settlement.
“The suspect was arrested, and 10 firearms were confiscated from the house,” said Sekgobela.
Marikana man shot at commemoration event
‘He is currently in ICU’
Image: 123RF
