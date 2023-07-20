Zandile “Zandie” Khumalo, who witnessed the home invasion in which footballer Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot, has told the court she first noticed accused No 2, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the intruders when Mthokosizi Thwala was testifying in court.
“Just as I came into court, when I looked, my body, my spirit, everything, my mind just came back and I saw him,” she said.
On Thursday, Khumalo confirmed that she had not attended any ID parade for the suspects who are now on trial.
Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala were in the house the night Meyiwa was gunned down.
Zandile Khumalo tells court when she first saw accused in Meyiwa trial
Khumalo maintains that Ntanzi was one of the intruders who barged into their home that night.
During cross-examination by defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele, she conceded that when the five men were arrested she was not informed but only heard about it on the news.
When asked when she saw the pictures of the accused for the first time, she said it was when Thwala was testifying.
When Ramosepele probed further on whether she had approached the police to alert them that he was one of the intruders, she said no.
“What I know and knew at the time was that my day would come when I would be able to say [that Ntanza was the suspect I saw that night]. Whether I said it then or here, I will eventually say it,” she told the court.
Khumalo said she believed she would be able to recall the incident for 20 years.
When asked about the state of lighting inside the house, she said the kitchen was so well lit one could even see a fly.
Recalling her encounter with one of the intruders in the house, she said she first saw him in the passage and when she “took the crutch and wanted to hit him in the face”.
“I saw him clearly. The only thing I didn't check was the time, I saw him and I can still remember him,” she said.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that one of the state witnesses, Lesley Ngcatshe, who was one of the Khumalos' neighbours in Vosloorus, died two weeks ago.
