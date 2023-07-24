×

South Africa

Tolashe thrashes opponents to land ANCWL presidency

Bathabile Dlamini's second term bid ends in embarrassment

24 July 2023 - 06:58
Sisisi Tolashe will lead the ANC Women’s League.
Image: Kgothatso Madisa/TimesLIVE

A slate led by Eastern Cape-born Sisisi Tolashe made a clean sweep at the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre at the weekend.

Tolashe, elected the league’s new president, mounted a successful campaign to depose Bathabile Dlamini, who was seeking re-election.

Tolashe thrashed Dlamini and Thembeka Mchunu to clinch the position.

Tolashe received 1,756 votes, Mchunu got 1,038 while Dlamini received an embarrassing 170 votes.

Lungi Gcabashe, who was Tolashe’s running mate, was announced the league’s deputy president.

The secretary-general of the league is Nokuthula Nqaba. Dina Pule was elected deputy secretary-general, receiving 1,713 votes.

Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae received the biggest chunk of the votes, garnering over 2,000 for treasurer-general. – TimesLIVE

