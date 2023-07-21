None of the patients injured in the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD have symptoms of gas inhalation.
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko provided the media with an update after visiting the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital where some of those injured were taken.
At least 48 people were confirmed injured and taken to hospitals around the city centre. One death has been reported.
“ I have not seen any symptoms of gas [inhalation]. They didn’t indicate that,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Charlotte Maxeke's head of the disaster management committee Prof Maeyane Steve Moeng confirmed none of the patients showed signs of gas inhalation.
“None of the patients show any evidence of inhalation from what we have seen at our hospital. To emphasise, most injuries are typical with this mechanism, so you have a lot of soft tissue, muscle and fracture type of injuries,” said Moeng.
“There are no cases with massive head injuries or patients in need of abdominal operations. They will need management of the chest and lower limbs.”
Moeng said it was “too early” to tell when patients will be discharged.
Patients injured in Johannesburg CBD explosion not showing symptoms of gas inhalation
Image: Bathandwa Malingo
None of the patients injured in the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD have symptoms of gas inhalation.
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko provided the media with an update after visiting the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital where some of those injured were taken.
At least 48 people were confirmed injured and taken to hospitals around the city centre. One death has been reported.
“ I have not seen any symptoms of gas [inhalation]. They didn’t indicate that,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Charlotte Maxeke's head of the disaster management committee Prof Maeyane Steve Moeng confirmed none of the patients showed signs of gas inhalation.
“None of the patients show any evidence of inhalation from what we have seen at our hospital. To emphasise, most injuries are typical with this mechanism, so you have a lot of soft tissue, muscle and fracture type of injuries,” said Moeng.
“There are no cases with massive head injuries or patients in need of abdominal operations. They will need management of the chest and lower limbs.”
Moeng said it was “too early” to tell when patients will be discharged.
34 vehicles damaged in Joburg CBD explosion as gas fingered as most likely cause
The City of Johannesburg's preliminary investigation identified three possible scenarios which could have caused the explosion.
City manager Floyd Brink said the first was the ignition of methane gas in underground storm water systems due to sewage ingress.
The second possibility was the ignition of natural gas mixed with oxygen in underground storm water drainage systems or service ducts and the ignition of gas from a gas pipe burst.
“The third possibility is the ignition of gas from a gas pipe burst,” Brink said.
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said any of the water, gas and electricity pipes “congesting” the city's underground infrastructure could have caused the explosion.
“The infrastructure underground in the inner-city is congested. We have water, electricity and gas pipes, and any of those pipes could have caused this kind of explosion due to pressure,” he told SAfm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos