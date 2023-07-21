×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Trio nabbed for ‘trafficking’ after victims rescued from Pretoria house

21 July 2023 - 09:48
Three victims were rescued from 'sexual exploitation' at a house in Pretoria. Stock photo.
Three victims were rescued from 'sexual exploitation' at a house in Pretoria. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Three people are expected to appear in a Tshwane court soon for alleged trafficking after three women were rescued from a house in Pretoria.

The victims were rescued from a house in Garsfontein on Thursday, according to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

"Information was received [that] one of the captives managed to escaped from her captors. She reported to the Thai Embassy that she had been held against her will for sexual exploitation.

"This prompted the involvement of law enforcement and social services. The information was followed up and contact was made with one of the victims who was held against her will at the premises."

Mogale said members of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by Tshwane metro police's K9 unit and Pretoria police K9 units, rescued two more victims after they successfully gained access to the premises.

The three will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court soon on charges of trafficking in persons.

TimesLIVE

Families living in abandoned police training facility evicted, deported

Limpopo authorities have arrested and deported hundreds of people, including 32 children, after evicting them from an abandoned police training ...
News
2 weeks ago

Human trafficking arrests after men caught hiding women at Limpopo lodge

Three women suspected of being trafficked were rescued after police searched a Polokwane lodge.
News
2 weeks ago

SA warns job-seekers against international human trafficking scams

South Africans seeking international jobs have been warned to tread carefully because of the rise of human trafficking scams.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE | footage of Joburg CBD explosion
Joburg Explosion Mayhem