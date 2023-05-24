×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Armed robbers' killed in shoot-out with Durban police

24 May 2023 - 12:01
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the shooting in Newlands East, Durban.
The scene of the shooting in Newlands East, Durban.
Image: SAPS

Two men suspected of robbing a courier driver at gunpoint have been killed in a shoot-out with police in Newlands East, Durban.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said officers responded to a report of an incident in which the courier was robbed on the N2 freeway during the early hours of Wednesday.

“The suspects stole electronic devices among other items. Investigations led police to Newlands East, where three suspects were found offloading their loot,” he said.

“The suspects ignored police's instructions to surrender, opened fire at police and a shoot-out ensued.

“After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The third was arrested and two firearms were recovered.”

Naicker said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.

TimesLIVE

One killed, three injured as cops come under fire in Durban CIT heist

A woman passenger in a car has died after being caught in crossfire during a cash-in-transit heist in Umlazi, south of Durban.
News
1 week ago

Two shot dead at scene of heist for 'stealing guns'

Two bystanders who were allegedly trying to steal guns after a cash-in-transit robbery were shot and killed by security guards who apparently mistook ...
News
1 month ago

Two suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Ekurhuleni

Law enforcement officers responded to information that three suspects were plotting to commit a car hijacking and an armed robbery.
News
2 months ago

Police shoot dead four would-be truck hijackers, injure two

Four suspected robbers have been killed and two others injured during a shootout with police in Midrand, Johanneburg, on Wednesday morning.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people