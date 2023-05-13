×

South Africa

Mpumalanga officer kills gunman in shoot-out

13 May 2023 - 09:27
Ipid is investigating a shootout involving a police officer in Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Mpumalanga police are searching for two suspects involved in a shoot-out with one of their own on Friday morning.

A sergeant, 43, was attacked by three gunmen as he was on his way to work at Pienaar police station about 5am in Msogwaba, Tinkhomeni.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the

attackers pointed a firearm at him.

“He warned them not to shoot, but one of the suspects [apparently] cocked the firearm before firing a shot, which fortunately missed. That was when the sergeant retaliated and shot at the alleged gunman.”

The three escaped and the officer called for backup officers who searched for the suspects.

" A man was found not far from the scene, with a firearm in his hand and a knife in his pocket. The gunman was certified dead by medical practitioners at the scene.

“The other two suspects are still at large. Members also reportedly discovered an abandoned bag with sound protectors and work suits at the scene.”

Mdhuli confirmed that an attempted murder case has been opened, alongside an inquest.

He also said that Independent Police Investigative Directorate would investigate the shoot-out.

TimesLIVE

