Kwa Mai Mai traders complain about shortage of toilets

Though Kwa Mai Mai traditional market seems to be one of Joburg’s economic hubs, it has its own challenges like shortage of toilets since it attracts hundreds of people.
When Sowetan visited the area, the traders and residents said they had been in the dark for four weeks after a transformer in the area exploded.
Since the transformer exploded, criminals have stripped it of all copper cables, traders told Sowetan.
The few toilets used by residents are not in good condition.
One of the leaders of Kwa Mai Mai traders, Malibongwe Sithole said: “We have complained about the shortage of toilets and that they close them early while businesses are still open. People ended up urinating everywhere near the gate because toilets are closed early.
“We indicated to Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) that we want toilets to be open until 7pm. JPC is not treating us well and have refused for us to have a committee, I don’t know why.”
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they were aware of the power outage at the market.
“The City of Johannesburg has seen a rise in illicit connections which put additional strain on our network and infrastructure. The Kwa Mai Mai area is particularly infamous for this, and we have thus far lost several of this equipment in the area and spent millions of rand to replace it. Just to give you an idea one mini-substation cost about R700,000 before labour.”
“We also suffer a sizeable revenue loss as a result of electricity theft, which also puts our system under serious strain and results in ongoing power outages due to overloading of our mini-substations, transformer substations, and pole-mounted transformers that eventually explode and catch fire.”
He said KwaMai Mai is an informal trader market which belongs to JPC.
“We held a meeting with the leadership of the area and JPC representatives this morning to address our concerns about the area and see how to address them.”
JPC spokesperson Lucky Sindane said first, they wanted to clarify that Kwa Mai Mai is a market not a residential area.
“This facility operates from 8am to 4.30pm seven days a week, staff is requested to close the facility between 3pm or 3.30pm, cleaning and prepped for the next day usage, should the facility be closed due to repairs, this is communicated to all affected stakeholders.
“The users of the market are referred to as traders not residents. JPC has never refused Kwa Mai Mai traders to have a committee. In fact, there has been a committee in existence in Kwa Mai Mai JPC has, including other stakeholders been working with the committee,” Sindane said.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
JPC confirms meeting with committee to address their concerns
Kwa Mai Mai traders complain about shortage of toilets
Image: Antonio Muchave
Though Kwa Mai Mai traditional market seems to be one of Joburg’s economic hubs, it has its own challenges like shortage of toilets since it attracts hundreds of people.
When Sowetan visited the area, the traders and residents said they had been in the dark for four weeks after a transformer in the area exploded.
Since the transformer exploded, criminals have stripped it of all copper cables, traders told Sowetan.
The few toilets used by residents are not in good condition.
One of the leaders of Kwa Mai Mai traders, Malibongwe Sithole said: “We have complained about the shortage of toilets and that they close them early while businesses are still open. People ended up urinating everywhere near the gate because toilets are closed early.
“We indicated to Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) that we want toilets to be open until 7pm. JPC is not treating us well and have refused for us to have a committee, I don’t know why.”
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they were aware of the power outage at the market.
“The City of Johannesburg has seen a rise in illicit connections which put additional strain on our network and infrastructure. The Kwa Mai Mai area is particularly infamous for this, and we have thus far lost several of this equipment in the area and spent millions of rand to replace it. Just to give you an idea one mini-substation cost about R700,000 before labour.”
“We also suffer a sizeable revenue loss as a result of electricity theft, which also puts our system under serious strain and results in ongoing power outages due to overloading of our mini-substations, transformer substations, and pole-mounted transformers that eventually explode and catch fire.”
He said KwaMai Mai is an informal trader market which belongs to JPC.
“We held a meeting with the leadership of the area and JPC representatives this morning to address our concerns about the area and see how to address them.”
JPC spokesperson Lucky Sindane said first, they wanted to clarify that Kwa Mai Mai is a market not a residential area.
“This facility operates from 8am to 4.30pm seven days a week, staff is requested to close the facility between 3pm or 3.30pm, cleaning and prepped for the next day usage, should the facility be closed due to repairs, this is communicated to all affected stakeholders.
“The users of the market are referred to as traders not residents. JPC has never refused Kwa Mai Mai traders to have a committee. In fact, there has been a committee in existence in Kwa Mai Mai JPC has, including other stakeholders been working with the committee,” Sindane said.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Kwa Mai Mai fast becoming Jozi’s favourite hangout
BOOK REVIEW | Sithole’s book mines Kwa Mai Mai’s rich heritage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos