South Africa

eThekwini reopens northern beaches after pollution forced closure

05 July 2023 - 13:08
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Dr Musa Gumede, eThekwini deputy city manager, enjoyed a swim at Umhlanga main beach to prove it was safe in December. The beach reopened on Tuesday after high E coli levels forced its closure last week. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The eThekwini municipality has reopened three northern beaches after high E coli levels forced their recent closure.

The municipality said in a statement it took the decision to reopen Umhlanga Main, Umdloti Main and Westbrook beaches after “experts conducted water quality tests on July 1 and confirmed improvement of beach water quality”.

“The three northern beaches were closed last week following heavy rains, which is common. The decision to reopen the beaches was taken after experts conducted water quality tests on July 1 and confirmed sufficient improvement of beach water quality.”

The municipality said this means the water at these beaches “is at an acceptable level for public use and is safe for recreational activities”.

Independent water quality tests by accredited testing company Talbot showed critical levels of E coli at several central Durban beaches. The results were published on Monday.

eThekwini mayor insists city had a successful festive season despite challenges and negative publicity

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda insists the city had a successful festive season despite the challenges stemming from the April floods and a concerted ...
News
5 months ago

Any count of E coli above 500cfu/100ml is considered critical.

The sampling of the water was done on June 29, which the city believes could have reflected high levels because of the storm that battered Durban last week.

Beaches that are open for swimming include Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton Beach, Ansteys, Toti Main, Pipeline and Winklespruit.

Bronze, Reunion, Umgababa, and Warner beaches remain closed.

TimesLIVE

 

